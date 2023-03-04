ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jamal Johnson led Chattanooga with 25 points and secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left as the seventh-seeded Mocs knocked off No. 2 seed Samford 85-82 Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Mocs (17-16). Jake Stephens scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White shot 3 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jermaine Marshall led the Bulldogs (21-11) in scoring, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Logan Dye added 22 points and six rebounds for Samford. In addition, Bubba Parham finished with 11 points and three steals. The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ seven-game winning streak.

Chattanooga went into the half ahead of Samford 42-37. Johnson put up 13 points in the half. Stephens scored 13 points in the second half for Chattanooga.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.