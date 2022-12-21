FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)(AP) – KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Williams Baptist 83-45 on Wednesday night.

Johnson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Lions (8-5). Aidan Kuhl scored nine points, going 3 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Dallas Howell was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.

TJ Clardy finished with 12 points and two steals for the Eagles (0-4). Duke Hardin added 11 points for Williams Baptist.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.