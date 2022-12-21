GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Brandon Johnson’s 16 points helped East Carolina defeat High Point 60-49 on Wednesday night.

Johnson also had 15 rebounds and three steals for the Pirates (9-4). Ezra Ausar added 15 points while going 7 of 10 and added seven rebounds. Javon Small had 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.

The Panthers (8-4) were led by Jaden House, who recorded 17 points. High Point also got 13 points and six rebounds from Zach Austin.

Johnson scored 11 points in the first half and East Carolina led 32-18 at the break.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.