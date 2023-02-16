LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)KJ Johnson and Jacari Lane each had 15 points and North Alabama beat Bellarmine 70-57 on Thursday night.

Johnson added six assists for the Lions (17-11, 9-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Soucie finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Peter Suder led the Knights (12-16, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Ben Johnson added nine points for Bellarmine. Landin Hacker also had eight points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.