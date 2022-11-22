EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Justin Johnson scored 26 points – 20 after halftime – and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Northern Arizona 91-79 on Tuesday night.

Johnson was 8 of 16 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Vaqueros (4-2). Will Johnston added 20 points while shooting 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and they also had five assists. Ahren Freeman was 9 of 14 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points.

Nik Mains finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-5). Northern Arizona also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from Jalen Cole. Liam Lloyd also had 12 points and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.