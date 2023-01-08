DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Nick Johnson’s 16 points helped New Hampshire defeat Vermont 67-60 on Sunday.

Johnson also contributed 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-1 America East). Matt Herasme scored 16 points and Jaxson Baker finished with 13 points.

Robin Duncan led the way for the Catamounts (8-9, 2-1) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Finn Sullivan added 14 points for Vermont and Aaron Deloney had 13 points.

Both teams play on Wednesday. New Hampshire visits Maine and Vermont travels to play UMass-Lowell.

