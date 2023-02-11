BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Jadon Jones had 18 points in Long Beach State’s 79-69 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

Jones had six rebounds for the Beach (15-11, 9-5 Big West Conference). Amari Stroud and Marcus Tsohonis added 12 points apiece. ints.

Cameron Smith finished with 16 points for the Roadrunners (9-16, 5-9). CSU Bakersfield also got 15 points, four assists and three steals from Marvin McGhee. Travis Henson finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Long Beach State visits UC Riverside while CSU Bakersfield travels to play Cal Poly.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.