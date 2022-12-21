MIAMI (AP)Denver Jones’ 20 points helped Florida International defeat Incarnate Word 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Jones was 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Panthers (5-6). Dashon Gittens scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Petar Krivokapic recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals (6-7) were led by Jonathan Cisse, who posted 17 points and four steals. Trey Miller added 13 points and four assists for Incarnate Word. Niki Krause also had 11 points, four assists and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.