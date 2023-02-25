BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP)Max Jones scored 17 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Bakersfield 70-66 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jones shot 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Titans (18-12, 12-6 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris scored 15 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 6 from the line. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Titans picked up their sixth straight win.

Travis Henson led the Roadrunners (10-19, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. Bakersfield also got 10 points from Cameron Smith. In addition, Marvin McGhee finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.