THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Latrell Jones had 20 points in Nicholls’ 64-60 win over Lamar on Wednesday night.

Jones was 8 of 20 shooting for the Colonels (16-14, 11-7 Southland Conference). Micah Thomas scored 11 points and added five assists and three steals. Caleb Huffman finished with 10 points.

The Cardinals (9-22, 5-13) were led by Nate Calmese, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Jason Thirdkill Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.