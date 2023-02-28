DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Curtis Jones had 21 points in Buffalo’s 85-75 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (14-16, 8-9 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams scored 20 points and added six rebounds. LaQuill Hardnett recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Darweshi Hunter led the Huskies (12-18, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Northern Illinois also got 18 points from David Coit. Anthony Crump also had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.