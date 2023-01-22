STANFORD, Calif. (AP)Spencer Jones scored 16 points, Harrison Ingram added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and Stanford beat Oregon 71-64 Saturday night.

Stanford (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games following a string of five straight losses that capped a stretch of nine in 11 games.

Will Richardson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring but Brandon Angel answered with a layup 11 seconds later and Jones followed with a 3 that made it 5-3 with 17:46 left in the first half.

The Cardinal led the rest of the way.

Jermaine Couisnard hit 8-of-8 free throws and led Oregon (11-9, 5-4) with 18 points but made just 4 of 12 from the field and 2 of 9 from behind the arc. Rivaldo Soares added 13 points and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 11. N’Faly Dante had 15 rebounds, two blocks and a steal to go along with nine points.

Stanford made 26 of 52 from the field, 9 of 23 (39.1%) from 3-point range and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Couisnard made two pairs of free throws to pull the Ducks within three points late in the first half but Isa Silva scored in the lane to make it 42-37 at intermission. Michael O’Connell converted a traditional three-point play to open the scoring in the second half and Ingram followed with a 3-pointer to give Stanford an 11-point lead with 18 minutes to play.

Oregon went more than five minutes without a made field goal after Couisnard scored in the paint to make it 59-49 with 7:11 left. The Cardinal scored missed six consecutive shots during that drought but outscored the Ducks 9-2 to take a 17-point lead with 1:54 remaining.

Oregon, which had won back-to-back games beginning with an 87-68 home win over then-No. 19 Arizona last Saturday, was 9-of-30 (30%) shooting from the field and made just 4 of 16 from 3-point range in the second half.

Michael Jones scored 10 points for Stanford.

UP NEXT

Oregon returns home to play Thursday against Colorado

Stanford plays the third of four consecutive home games Wednesday in non-conference matchup with Chicago State

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25