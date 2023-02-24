LIVERPOOL, England (AP)Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford signed a contract extension Friday to stay with the Premier League club through June 2027.

The 28-year-old Pickford joined Everton from Sunderland in the summer of 2017 and has since developed into England’s top-choice goalkeeper.

The 4 1/2-year deal would take Pickford to a decade at the club, but the short-term goal is to push further away from the relegation zone.

Under new manager Sean Dyche, Everton has won two of its last three games to get out of the drop zone. Aston Villa visits Goodison Park on Saturday.

”The past few seasons have not been what we wanted but we now have a manager who I believe will point us in the right direction and get us up the table,” Pickford told club media. ”It’s definitely my aim to be successful at this club.”

Pickford has made 50 appearances for England including at two World Cups. He backstopped England’s run to the final of the European Championship in 2021.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell called Pickford ”one of the best goalkeepers in world football.”

