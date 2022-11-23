NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Gedi Juozapaitis scored 24 points as Maine beat Central Connecticut State 66-58 on Wednesday.

Juozapaitis also added four steals for the Black Bears (4-1). Kellen Tynes scored 23 points and added five steals. Peter Filipovity recorded eight points and was 4 of 12 shooting (0 for 4 from distance).

The Blue Devils (0-6) were led by Kellen Amos, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds and two steals. CCSU also got 11 points from Davonte Sweatman. In addition, Jayden Brown had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.