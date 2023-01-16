WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Amari Kelly totaled 13 points and 14 rebounds to guide UNC Wilmington past Elon 62-54 on Monday night.

Kelly added three steals for the Seahawks (15-5, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Donovan Newby scored 11 with five rbounds. Eric Van Der Heijden finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range, scoring nin.

Zac Ervin scored 20 to lead the Phoenix (2-17, 0-6), who have lost nine straight. Sean Halloran had 15 points. John Bowen had 10 rbounds. four points,

NEXT UP

UNC Wilmington plays Thursday against Hofstra on the road, and Elon hosts Towson on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.