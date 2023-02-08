ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Sherif Kenney scored 23 points as Bryant beat Albany 87-62 on Wednesday night.

Kenney also added five assists for the Bulldogs (16-8, 7-4 America East Conference). Antwan Walker added 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and three blocks. Charles Pride was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Great Danes (6-20, 1-10) were led in scoring by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who finished with 16 points and two steals. Japannah Kellogg added 15 points for Albany. Aaron Reddish also had 11 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Great Danes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.