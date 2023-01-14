DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Sherif Kenney scored 28 points as Bryant beat New Hampshire 87-81 on Saturday.

Kenney shot 9 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 America East Conference). Antwan Walker added 19 points while going 8 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Charles Pride was 2 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Wildcats (8-9, 3-2) were led by Clarence O. Daniels II, who posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. New Hampshire also got 21 points and three steals from Nick Johnson. In addition, Kyree Brown finished with 14 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Bryant plays Thursday against NJIT at home, while New Hampshire visits UMBC on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.