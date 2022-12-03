SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Alimamy Koroma had 19 points in Cal Poly’s 64-53 victory over Cal Baptist on Saturday night.

Koroma shot 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Mustangs (4-3). Chance Hunter shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points.

Joe Quintana led the Lancers (5-4) with nine points. Riley Battin added eight points and seven rebounds, while Tre Armstrong had eight points.

