RUSTON, La. (AP)Keaston Willis scored 18 points and Kenny Hunter added four in the overtime as Louisiana Tech defeated Florida International 77-76 on Thursday night.

Willis was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (14-16, 7-12 Conference USA). Isaiah Crawford scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Crawford shot 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs broke a six-game losing streak.

Petar Krivokapic led the way for the Panthers (13-17, 7-12) with 25 points. Denver Jones added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for Florida International. In addition, Arturo Dean finished with nine points, four assists and two steals.

