GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Keyshaun Langley’s 28 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Western Carolina 71-52 on Wednesday night.

Langley was 9-of-15 shooting, including 6 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (20-10, 14-3 Southern Conference). Keondre Kennedy scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Bas Leyte was 4-of-7 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Catamounts (16-14, 9-8) were led in scoring by Tre Jackson, who finished with 17 points and two steals. Tyzhaun Claude added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Western Carolina. In addition, Vonterius Woolbright finished with nine points and eight assists.

Both teams wrap up their regular seasons on Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits East Tennessee State while Western Carolina hosts VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.