PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Chris Ledlum scored with 21 points and Sam Silverstein scored on a layup with seven seconds left in overtime to rally Harvard to a 70-68 victory over Brown on Friday night.

Ledlum added nine rebounds for the Crimson (10-6, 1-1 Ivy League). Luka Sakota contributed 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Idan Tretout scored nine.

Paxson Wojcik finished with 17 points and six rebounds to pace the Bears (7-8, 0-2). Kalu Anya added 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Nana Owusu-Anane totaled nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Owusu-Anane made a layup with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 62.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Harvard visits Yale while Brown hosts Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.