Graham Potter is not hiding from criticism but knows Chelsea must fight on the pitch rather than talk off it to ease the pressure on their coach.

The Blues are struggling ahead of the visit of Leeds United on Saturday, with Potter under great scrutiny.

Almost certain to miss out on Champions League qualification, there have been calls for the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss to be sacked. But Potter still has the support of the Chelsea owners, even if he does not want to rely on that fact.

“There is support and I’ve spoken to them,” he said. “But I’m not going to hide behind that. The results haven’t been good enough. My position is that I need to focus on the next game. Whatever the discussions are, that’s not for me.”

Potter was then asked about how he copes with “noise” around his position.

“By not listening too much to it is the honest answer,” he replied. “I take it step by step, focus on the next thing. You get through the days and the week. We’re fighting for improvement. Talking is one thing, we have to do it on the pitch.”

Opposite number Javi Gracia agreed with that assessment, but Potter has the Leeds boss’s backing

“The only way you can change the different opinions about you is with results,” Gracia said. “It’s the only way.

“What I can say is my opinion about Graham Potter, and my opinion is fantastic. He’s a fantastic manager, and I wish him all the best. I wish all the managers the best.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have suffered for not being able to call on their first-choice full-backs for much of this season, but Chilwell completed 90 minutes last week for the first time since October. The Blues will hope the England left-back is now getting back up to speed in order to play a key role in a strong finish to the campaign.

Leeds United – Georginio Rutter

Rutter is yet to start in the league and has not scored in any of his seven appearances across all competitions. But there must come a time for Leeds to put faith in a man they splashed out on in January, needing his goals to fire them to safety.

MATCH PREDICTION – CHELSEA WIN

– Chelsea have won their last five Premier League home games against Leeds and are unbeaten in their last six against them at Stamford Bridge.

– After losing 3-0 at Elland Road back in August, the Blues will also be looking to avoid being on the wrong end of a home-and-away double against Leeds for the first time since 1991-92.

– Given no team have won fewer away games or away points this season, it is difficult to see Leeds winning again on Saturday – even against this Chelsea team.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Chelsea 57.5 per cent

Leeds United 17.7 per cent

Draw 24.8 per cent