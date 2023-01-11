KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Ishmael Leggett led Rhode Island with 23 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds remaining, and the Rams took down St. Bonaventure 68-67 on Wednesday night.

Leggett had 14 rebounds for the Rams (6-10, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Weston scored 11 points while going 3 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brayon Freeman recorded nine points and was 3 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Bonnies (8-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Kyrell Luc, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Moses Flowers added 15 points and two steals for St. Bonaventure. In addition, Daryl Banks III had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.