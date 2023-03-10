Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must move on from last week’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United as they bid to maintain their push for a top-four Premier League finish at Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez all scored twice as Liverpool condemned United to the joint-heaviest competitive defeat in their history last time out.

While that resounding win has led to Liverpool being touted as top-four favourites, Klopp is aware of the threat struggling Bournemouth will pose on Saturday.

“The 7-0, it was strange, it was nice and we’ll all come back in 10-15 years and watch the game, someone might be next to me and remember that once we did that, but now it’s done,” Klopp said. “It was important but it’s not important (right now). It was a good game, and we have to keep going.

“We might fight for the Champions League spots – we will see how the results will be in the next few weeks – but the fight to stay in the league is as exciting. Bournemouth will fight like crazy.”

Bournemouth were on the receiving end of a stirring comeback from Arsenal last week, having been thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City in their previous game.

With the bottom club just one point adrift of safety, coach Gary O’Neil is looking to get through a tough spell of games before re-energising for the run-in.

“Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool as a three-game run is not the easiest you can have so there are a few things, tactically,” O’Neil said. “Getting players back fit is huge. I’ve said it a lot this season so we need to get them back as quickly as we can.

“We’ve got Liverpool and Aston Villa and then an international break which will hopefully help us as well. Hopefully we will come out of that in a much stronger place numbers-wise.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Philip Billing

Billing is Bournemouth’s top Premier League scorer this season with five goals after hitting the second-fastest strike in the competition’s history at Arsenal last week. He had netted just three goals across his three previous campaigns in the competition combined, showing his improvement this term.

Liverpool – Roberto Firmino

Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, but his strike as a substitute against United last week showed his desire to finish his Reds career with a bang. The Brazilian has been involved in 12 Premier League goals against Bournemouth (five goals, seven assists), only registering more goal contributions in the competition against Arsenal (13).

MATCH PREDICTION – LIVERPOOL WIN

– Bournemouth have won just one of their 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool, and a Cherries success looks unlikely with the Reds winning the sides’ last seven head-to-head games by an aggregate score of 28-1.

– Klopp’s side hammered Bournemouth 9-0 in August’s return fixture at Anfield. The most goals they have scored against one side across a single top-flight season is 11 (five times), and they may fancy their chances of beating that.

– However, Liverpool have drawn at Fulham and lost at Nottingham Forest already this season – only in 2010-11 (L3) and 2003-04 (D2 L1) have they failed to win away against all three promoted clubs in a single Premier League campaign.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth 11.6 per cent

Liverpool 68.0 per cent

Draw 20.4 per cent