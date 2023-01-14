FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)DeShaun Wade scored 19 points as Longwood beat South Carolina Upstate 72-65 on Saturday night.

Wade also added five rebounds for the Lancers (13-6, 5-1 Big South Conference). Jesper Granlund scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Wilkins shot 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Khydarius Smith led the way for the Spartans (8-9, 3-3) with 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Gainey added 15 points and four assists for South Carolina Upstate. Mysta Goodloe finished with 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Longwood hosts Gardner-Webb and South Carolina Upstate hosts Presbyterian.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.