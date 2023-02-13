ELON, N.C. (AP)Freshman Max Mackinnon scored 18 points and made two free throws with four seconds remaining to rally Elon to a 70-68 victory over Hampton on Monday night.

Mackinnon made 7 of 17 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out five assists for the Phoenix (7-20, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Mackinnon hit from beyond the arc to give Elon a 68-66 lead with 36 seconds left. Jerald Gillens-Butler came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 14. Sean Halloran pitched in with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Torrence Watson grabbed 10 boards and scored five.

Jordan Nesbitt and Marquis Godwin scored 15 apiece to pace the Pirates (6-21, 3-11), who have lost four straight. Nesbitt added five rebounds and four assists. Russell Dean had 12 points and five assists and reserve Daniel Banister added 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Kyrese Mullen totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.

Hampton trailed 42-31 at halftime.

—

