NOTTINGHAM, England (AP)Nottingham Forest delivered another twist in the English Premier League title race as Chris Wood’s late goal earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

In response to Arsenal’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa, City hoped to return to the top of the table and went ahead on Bernardo Silva’s first-half goal.

But missed chances, including two from Erling Haaland, proved costly and Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 84rd minute was enough to earn a point.

The draw means the Gunners are in first place with a two-point lead over City and a game in hand. City had beaten Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday but handed the advantage right back.

Jack Grealish had a shot blocked and Kevin De Bruyne sent two tame efforts wide early on, while City had a better chance in the 33rd minute as Rodri put a free header from De Bruyne’s cross inches wide.

The chances began to rack up and Silva curled an effort just wide from the edge of the area.

He then gave City the lead in the 41st, when Grealish set up the Portuguese, who unleashed an unstoppable swerving drive from the edge of the area that was too good for Keylor Navas.

City missed a huge chance to make it 2-0 soon after the restart when Phil Foden lost control as he tried to square to Haaland. Moments later, Aymeric Laporte headed straight at Navas.

City kept the pressure on but Haaland missed two sitters.

Navas spilled Foden’s shot from the edge of the area and the Norwegian looked prime to score the rebound, but he hit the crossbar. The striker had another go from the second rebound but was even worse with that attempt, firing over from inside the six-yard box.

Forest scored with seven minutes when Morgan Gibbs-White sent a low cross for Wood to tap in.

