Pep Guardiola expects title-chasing Manchester City to face a typically difficult test when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The defending Premier League champions are five points adrift of leaders Arsenal ahead of their trip to Palace, who have given them several tough examinations in recent years.

As well as claiming a memorable 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium last season, Palace led 2-0 at the midway point before falling to a 4-2 defeat on the same ground earlier this campaign.

“In the Premier League, every game away is difficult. At home as well,” Guardiola said. “But Selhurst Park always has been (difficult), definitely. Crystal Palace always in the previous seasons, especially at home, we struggled a lot to get results.”

Guardiola was then asked about opposing boss Patrick Vieira, a former City player.

“I’ve not been with him to know him exactly in the locker room. But with his experience as a player, he already has big experience with Crystal Palace,” he said. “He’s done a really good job.”

Palace have been dragged into the relegation battle after failing to win a league game in 2023, and they now sit five points above 18th-placed Everton.

Vieira is aware of the size of the task facing his out-of-form side, who will have to be at their best to keep the likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne quiet.

“Our performance (Saturday) has to be a team performance,” he said. “Stopping City, creating opportunities will be our objective. The concentration has to be from the start to the end because of the quality of the players that they have.

“It was a learning process for us against them in the first game, but we have to be brave, we have to play the best we can and give them problems, and I strongly believe that we can give them problems.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha

Palace have endured more games without a shot on target in the Premier League than any other team this season (four) – The Eagles have not had any in their previous two matches. If they are to avoid another drab attacking performance, some individual brilliance may be required, and Zaha looks the most likely to provide it.

Manchester City – Phil Foden

Having hit the net in victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United, Foden is looking to score in three successive Premier League games for the third time in his career, having done so between June-July 2020 and September-October 2022. Foden is on nine league goals for the campaign, and the England man could reach double figures for a single season for the first time in his career.

MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER CITY WIN

– Palace have not won any of their last seven Premier League games at home to City (D2 L5), last getting the better of them at Selhurst Park in April 2015.

– With Vieira’s men without a victory in their last nine Premier League matches and picking up the joint-fewest points in the competition this calendar year (five, alongside Bournemouth), they look unlikely to cause an upset.

– City have already dropped more points on the road this season (15) than they did across their entire title-winning campaign last term (11), but they are unbeaten in their last three road trips in the Premier League.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Crystal Palace 14.4 per cent

Manchester City 62.3 per cent

Draw 23.3 per cent