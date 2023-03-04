Jurgen Klopp described Manchester United as a “results machine” and backed Liverpool’s fierce rivals to compete all the way for the Premier League title.

United travel to Anfield on Sunday unbeaten in 11 matches and having lost only one of their 20 games since the World Cup break.

That run of form has propelled United within 11 points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, while they ended a six-year trophy drought with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

Indeed, no Premier League team has won more points than United (23) since the campaign resumed in December, which Klopp believes stands them in good stead to push for the title.

“They have turned into a results machine,” Klopp said at Friday’s pre-match news conference. “They are squeezing results out with some really good performances.

“They’re playing some top football, and if it is not going so well for them they still get results. That’s why they are there (in the table).

“Everyone knows it: they are fully in a fight to win the league. That’s not really important for Sunday because we are there as well when we try to be at our best.”

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, is relishing an Anfield test.

“I’m looking forward (to it), I know the ambiance, the atmosphere will be great. It will be hostile against us, and we like it,” Ten Hag said.

“It is, of course, a test. But we’re facing Liverpool and we’re really looking forward (to it), I know these players, my squad, my team will be prepared to go and fight, to go with confidence, but we know it’s going to be difficult.

“We know we have to suffer, we have to sacrifice to get a good result.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s all-time highest goalscorer against United in all competitions with 10 goals. Nine of those strikes have come in his last five appearances against them, with the Egyptian netting in every match in that run.

Manchester United – Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford just cannot seem to stop scoring. He has scored 10 goals in his last 10 Premier League games, netting in each of his last five appearances. Only three different Manchester United players have scored in six in a row – Ruud van Nistelrooy (three separate runs), Eric Cantona (April 1996) and Cristiano Ronaldo (April 2008).

MATCH PREDICTION – LIVERPOOL WIN

United might be the team in form and Liverpool might be way off the pace, but Klopp’s team have a fearsome record at home in these fixtures.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Manchester United (W3 D3) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016.

United have scored just one goal in their last seven away games against Liverpool in all competitions, failing to score in each of the last three. Only once have they failed to score in four consecutive visits to Anfield, doing so between 1988 and 1992.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Liverpool55.7 per cent

Manchester United19.3 per cent

Draw25 per cent