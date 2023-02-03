RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP)Nick Brennan’s 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime put Manhattan in front and the Jaspers hit four of six from the line to close out a 71-66 win over Siena on Friday night.

Anthony Nelson had 19 points and shot 6 of 16 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line for the Jaspers (8-13, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Samir Stewart shot 3 for 9 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Brennen was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Andrew Platek finished with 20 points, four assists and three steals for the Saints (15-8, 9-3). Jared Billups added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Siena. Jackson Stormo also had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Manhattan hosts Rider while Siena hosts Niagara.

—

