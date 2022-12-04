LONDON (AP)Patrick Gardner scored 27 points as Marist beat Maine 62-61 on Sunday when the Black Bears missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Gardner added nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (4-4). Kam Farris scored 11 points, going 5 of 10 (1 for 5 from distance). Isaiah Brickner recorded eight points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Kellen Tynes finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Black Bears (4-4). Maine also got 12 points and two steals from Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish. In addition, Peter Filipovity had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.