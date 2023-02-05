POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Patrick Gardner scored 29 points as Marist beat Canisius 75-67 on Sunday.

Gardner also added nine rebounds for the Red Foxes (8-14, 4-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Brickner scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the field. Javon Cooley was 3 of 7 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points, while adding eight rebounds. The Red Foxes ended a five-game skid with the win.

Jordan Henderson finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (5-17, 3-10). Jamir Moultrie added 16 points for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.