DETROIT (AP)Lauri Markkanen scored 38 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers, and the Utah Jazz defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-111 on Tuesday night.

Jarred Vanderbilt added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, who outscored Detroit 65-51 in the second half. Utah had at least 30 points in all four quarters.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 and Malik Beasley led the second unit with 17 points. Utah lost its previous two games by an average of 24.5 points, including a 122-99 defeat Monday in Cleveland.

Jaden Ivey led Detroit with 30 points. Pistons rookie Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds. He has at least 11 rebounds in seven straight games, matching Dwight Howard’s 1995 mark for the longest streak by a teenager.

Markkanen scored 19 points in the first half while Ivey had 18.

Utah led by one at halftime, then outscored the Pistons 34-25 in the third quarter to take a 95-85 lead into the fourth. Markkanen had nine points in the third, hitting all three 3-point attempts.

He added five more points in the first three minutes of the fourth, helping Utah build a 102-91 lead. The Jazz pulled away throughout the period, leading by as many as 22.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Improved to 3-7 against Eastern Conference teams. … Markkanen made eight of his first 11 3-point tries.

Pistons: Detroit’s starters, who have struggled in recent games, were outscored 94-71 despite Utah emptying its bench at the end of the game.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

Pistons: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

