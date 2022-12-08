TORONTO (AP)Mitch Marner extended his franchise-record points streak to 21 games with a second-period goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Thursday night.

Marner gave Toronto a 4-0 lead with his 11th goal of the season. He became the 10th player in the past 35 years to string together a point streak of 21 or more games. He has 10 goals and 16 assists during the run.

Auston Matthews, Pierre Engvall, David Kampf and William Nylander also scored. Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for his first shutout with the Maple Leafs and the seventh of his career.

Toronto has won seven of eight to improve to 17-5-6.

Los Angeles dropped to 14-11-4 with its seventh loss in 10 games. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves.

LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Brayden Point had two goals and Tampa Bay scored three times in the third period to beat Nashville.

Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. It was his fourth two-goal game this season and third over his last seven outings.

Nick Paul scored at 7:10 and Brandon Hagel added a short-handed goal with 4:20 left to put Tampa Bay up 5-2. The Lightning were the last NHL team to get a short-handed goal this season.

Brian Elliott made 34 saves and Corey Perry also scored for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 12 games (seven goals, 12 assists) with two assists.

Nashville, which is 7-2-1 over the last 10 games, got goals from Mark Jankowski and Alexandre Carrier. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.

STARS 4, SENATORS 3, OT

DALLAS (AP) – Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and Dallas beat Ottawa to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season.

Nils Lundqvist tied it at 3 with 5:06 left in regulation on a shot through traffic from outside the circle to the left of Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg.

Miro Heiskanen scored twice in less than two minutes to give the Stars a 2-0 lead in the first period. Lundqvist assisted on the second of those goals.

Derick Brassard, Thomas Chabot and Travis Hamonic scored for the Senators.

Forsberg and Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger both made 28 saves.

PANTHERS 5, RED WINGS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Chris Tierney got his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to defeat Detroit.

Florida rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL.

Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves.

Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.

JETS 4, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and Winnipeg topped St. Louis.

Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis.

Robert Thomas and Josh Leivo scored for the Blues, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Thomas Greiss, playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season, made 15 saves.

