ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jamal Mashburn Jr. led New Mexico with 25 points and Morris Udeze scored the game-winning layup with two seconds left in the overtime as the Lobos defeated Boise State 81-79 on Friday.

Mashburn also had seven rebounds for the Lobos (18-2, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Jaelen House was 7 of 15 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add 16 points. Udeze was 7 of 17 shooting and 1 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Broncos (15-5, 5-2) were led in scoring by Tyson Degenhart, who finished with 28 points. Max Rice added 17 points and six rebounds for Boise State. Marcus Shaver Jr. also had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. The loss snapped the Broncos’ five-game winning streak.

Mashburn scored 10 points in the first half and New Mexico went into halftime trailing 37-31. New Mexico used an 11-2 second-half run to come back from a six-point deficit and take the lead at 55-52 with 9:02 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Mashburn scored 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

New Mexico takes on Nevada on the road on Monday, and Boise State hosts Fresno State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.