EL PASO, Texas (AP)Mekhi Mason scored 19 points and Quincy Olivari added five in overtime as Rice beat UTEP 72-67 on Saturday night.

Mason added five rebounds and four steals for the Owls (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Max Fiedler scored 14 points and added 15 rebounds. Olivari finished with 13 points.

The Miners (8-6, 1-2) were led by Mario McKinney Jr., who recorded 17 points. UTEP also got 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Shamar Givance. Calvin Solomon had nine points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Mason scored 12 points in the first half for Rice, who led 32-25 at halftime. Rice was outscored by seven points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied at 62. Olivari was 1 of 4 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) on the way to his five points in the overtime period.

Both teams play Louisiana Tech next, Rice on Thursday at home and UTEP on the road on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.