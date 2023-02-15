PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Rienk Mast and Malevy Leons each had 11 points to help Bradley beat Missouri State 64-54 on Wednesday night.

Mast added five rebounds for the Braves (20-8, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Braves.

Donovan Clay led the way for the Bears (14-13, 10-7) with 16 points. Alston Mason added 14 points for Missouri State. In addition, Chance Moore had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.