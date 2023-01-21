BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Zeke Mayo’s 25 points helped South Dakota State defeat Denver 76-61 on Saturday.

Mayo also contributed seven rebounds and five assists for the Jackrabbits (11-9, 6-2 Summit League). William Kyle III was 6 of 10 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Matthew Mims recorded 14 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance).

Touko Tainamo led the way for the Pioneers (12-10, 3-6) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Lukas Kisunas added 14 points and seven rebounds for Denver. Tommy Bruner also had 11 points and four assists.

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State visits St. Thomas while Denver visits Oral Roberts.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.