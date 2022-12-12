FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Bez Mbeng’s 20 points helped Yale defeat Fairfield 77-64 on Monday night.

Mbeng also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-3). John Poulakidas scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds. August Mahoney recorded 14 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Supreme Cook finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Stags (4-7). Allan Jeanne-Rose added 16 points and two steals for Fairfield. James Johns Jr. also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.