NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Liam McChesney scored 25 points as Illinois State beat Belmont 87-77 on Sunday.

McChesney had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (3-6). Seneca Knight scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Luke Kasubke shot 4 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Redbirds ended a five-game skid with the win.

Ben Sheppard led the way for the Bruins (5-4) with 23 points and two steals. Belmont also got 13 points and three steals from Ja’Kobi Gillespie. In addition, Drew Friberg had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.