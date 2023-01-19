LEXINGTON, Va. (AP)Jalyn McCreary had 14 points in Mercer’s 69-61 win against VMI on Thursday night.

McCreary finished 7 of 12 from the floor for the Bears (9-11, 2-5 Southern Conference). Kamar Robertson scored 14 points and added three steals. Shawn Walker recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

Sean Conway finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Keydets (5-15, 0-7). Tyler Houser added 14 points for VMI. Tony Felder also had 12 points and four assists. The loss was the Keydets’ ninth straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Mercer visits UNC Greensboro and VMI hosts Citadel.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.