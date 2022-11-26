LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Darius McGhee had 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 win over Delaware State on Saturday night.

McGhee shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Flames (4-3). Brody Peebles scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Shiloh Robinson was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Hornets (1-5) were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 16 points.

