LEEDS, England (AP)Weston McKennie likely won’t have to wait long for his Leeds debut.

The United States midfielder joined the Premier League club on loan from Juventus this week and has impressed manager Jesse Marsch ahead of a weekend game at Nottingham Forest.

”He’s fit, he’s ready, so yes of course he is in consideration to start on Sunday and certainly to be in the squad,” Marsch said Friday at a news conference.

The 24-year-old McKennie’s arrival makes it three U.S. internationals in Leeds’ midfield. Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson joined last summer as two key signings for compatriot Marsch.

McKennie joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020, becoming the Bianconeri’s first American player.

”He’s a competitor. He believes in himself,” Marsch said. ”He’s aggressive, he’s confident, and he has quality. At Schalke they played a little bit similar to the things that I like to do. So even now sitting and talking with him about what we think his role will be, he’s pretty clear on how to integrate himself.”

Rodrigo sustained a small fracture to the bottom of his tibia during last week’s FA Cup win at Accrington Stanley, Marsch said. The striker has had surgery and will be out for two months.

