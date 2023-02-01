ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points to help Winthrop defeat Longwood 76-74 on Wednesday night.

McMahon was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (11-13, 6-5 Big South Conference). Toneari Lane scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Kelton Talford was 5 of 7 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

D’Avian Houston led the way for the Lancers (15-9, 7-4) with 14 points, four assists and two blocks. Walyn Napper added 13 points, four assists and two steals for Longwood. In addition, Leslie Nkereuwem had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.