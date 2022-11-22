KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Chance McMillian’s 16 points helped lead Grand Canyon to a 69-67 victory against Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

McMillian had five rebounds for the Antelopes (4-2). Gabe McGlothan added 13 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 18 rebounds. Josh Baker was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Bowen Born led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 19 points. Tytan Anderson added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Iowa. Michael Duax also recorded 11 points.

Grand Canyon went into the half leading Northern Iowa 41-27. Baker scored 13 points in the half. Jovan Blacksher Jr. led Grand Canyon with eight points in the second half as his team was outscored by 12 points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.