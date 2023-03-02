SAN ANTONIO (AP)Japhet Medor’s 22 points helped UTSA defeat Charlotte 78-73 on Thursday night.

Medor also had five assists for the Roadrunners (10-21, 4-16 Conference USA). John Buggs III shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Jacob Germany was 6 of 10 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The 49ers (18-12, 9-10) were led in scoring by Aly Khalifa, who finished with 27 points. Brice Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Charlotte. Igor Milicic Jr. also had 11 points and two blocks.

