SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Zane Meeks had 17 points in San Francisco’s 78-57 win against Pacific on Thursday.

Meeks was 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Dons (13-9, 2-5 West Coast Conference). Josh Kunen added 13 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Tyrell Roberts was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Donovan Williams led the Tigers (10-11, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 11 points and two steals for Pacific. In addition, Moe Odum finished with eight points.

San Francisco took the lead with 11:23 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Kunen led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-22 at the break. San Francisco outscored Pacific by two points over the final half, while Meeks led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. San Francisco hosts BYU while Pacific hosts Gonzaga.

