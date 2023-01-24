PHILADELPHIA (AP)Sam Mennenga scored 27 points as Davidson beat La Salle 64-57 on Tuesday night.

Mennenga added 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10, 3-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Foster Loyer added 12 points while going 4 of 17 (4 for 12 from distance), and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. David Skogman finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Daeshon Shepherd finished with 14 points and two steals for the Explorers (8-12, 2-5). La Salle also got 11 points and three steals from Hassan Drame. Andres Marrero also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.