ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72 on Wednesday night.

Nebraska, which trailed by 24 points in the first half, got within 48-39 early in the second half – the closest margin since 21-12. But Dickinson answered with a basket to put Michigan ahead by double digits for the rest of the game.

Howard made four 3-pointers in the second half and scored 16 points, and Dickinson added 14 points. Michigan led for over 36 minutes and shot 57.6% from the field, including 14 of 26 from 3-point range.

Dug McDaniel added 14 points, Kobe Bufkin had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Michigan (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten). Joey Baker added 11 points and Terrance Williams II scored 10.

Michigan scored 14 unanswered points in the first half and later extended it to 41-17 after a 16-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Baker. Nebraska rallied to get within 46-34 at the break after closing on a 17-5 run.

Keisei Tominaga scored 24 points and Derrick Walker had 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for Nebraska (11-14, 4-10). Tominaga scored 13 of Nebraska’s opening 27 points.

Michigan looks for its fourth straight win on Saturday against No. 18 Indiana. Nebraska goes for its second win in seven games when it hosts Wisconsin on Saturday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25