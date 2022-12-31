MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Teafale Lenard scored 19 points as Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky 65-60 on Saturday night.

Lenard added six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (9-5, 2-1 Conference USA). Eli Lawrence scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds. DeAndre Dishman recorded eight points and was 3 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Hilltoppers (8-5, 0-2) were led in scoring by Emmanuel Akot, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points, six assists and two steals for Western Kentucky. In addition, Jairus Hamilton had 10 points.

Lawrence scored five points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into the break trailing 27-19. Teafale Lenard Jr.’s 15-point second half helped Middle Tennessee close out the five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Middle Tennessee visits UTSA while Western Kentucky hosts North Texas.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.